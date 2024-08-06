Lake Fire reaches 100% containment: Here's how much it has cost

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced that the Lake Fire is now 100% contained.

After breaking out near Zaca Lake on July 5, 2024, the Lake Fire burned 38,664 acres and was fought by thousands of fire personnel.

As of Aug. 5, the cost of response efforts has amounted to $110 million.

Work continues to be done at the scene of the fire.

Crews are primarily focused on burned area emergency response (BAER) operations.

Those involved with BAER include national resource specialists, archaeologists, biologists and soil scientists.

Fire officials are pursuing mitigation measures to prevent the fire area from being damaged by rain this winter.

They are also trying to identify everything that the Lake Fire has impacted, such as natural resources, threatened and engaged species, Chumash archaeological sites and historical archaeological sites.

At this time, the cause of the Lake Fire has yet to be released.