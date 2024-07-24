Lake Fire responders shift focus to repair work as hot spots burn out

Fire crews are working to rehabilitate land and infrastructure impacted by the Lake Fire.

Crews and heavy equipment operators are concentrating on fixing roads, trails, and dozer lines in affected areas.

They initially had some difficulty transporting the necessary equipment, but are now able to conduct repair work from Miranda Pines Mountain to the southwest.

Fire officials say suppression repair is 95% complete along the southern edge of the fire.

Repair has become the main focus of Lake Fire responders as the fire burns out and containment increases.

Firefighters continue to identify and extinguish hot spots, many of which are dying off on their own as heavy fuels burn down to ash.

Drones and helicopters with infrared camera technology suggest that the amount of heat within the Lake Fire perimeter is minimal.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office lifted all evacuation orders and warnings related to the Lake Fire.

The Los Padres National Forest Closure Order remains in effect.