Lake Fire suppression repair set to resume in phases for affected areas

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Lake Fire broke out in Santa Barbara County on Friday, July 5, 2024. This photo was taken on day one.
Starting today, suppression repair work will resume in areas affected by the Lake Fire earlier this year.

The first phase will happen on the Santa Lucia Ranger district in the Colson, Buckhorn Ridge and Pine Canyon areas. Then, the second phase will shift to the Figueroa, School House, Manzana and Catway areas. The third and final phase will cover the Santa Barbara Ranger District’s Upper Oso and McKinley areas.

Efforts will be made to allow for proper water drainage across slopes.

Resource advisors and archaeological staff have also completed surveys to ensure to minimize the impacts to sensitive flora and fauna.

Heavy equipment, including dozers, water tenders and excavators will begin work today. Work is expected to be completed in four to six weeks.

