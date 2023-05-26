Lake Nacimiento preparing for busy holiday weekend

After a brutal winter that brought heavy rain to the Central Coast, Lake Nacimiento is nearly full once again.

The storms also brought unwanted debris — one of the main parts of prepping the lake for this summer was clearing that debris from the shoreline.

“Oh no, everything looked good. It was nice and clean and we didn’t get a lot of hangups with our poles or anything like that," said Kathleen Curtis, who is visiting from Leemore.

Curtis says fishing early Thursday was a success and adds that the water level is higher this year, making lake activities even more enjoyable.

“Oh yeah, it’s exciting, the weather’s nice today. So we started out about 6:00 this morning. W got here and we just finished at about 11,” Curtis said.

Park rangers at Lake Nacimiento offered some essential information ahead of Memorial Day Weekend:

Gate hours are Friday-Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Quiet hours are from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Launch ramp hours are Friday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Park rangers at Lake Nacimiento say fuel pumps are up and running; however, boat rentals are fully booked this Saturday and Sunday.

Because of the high water level this year, day use availability is limited, so they recommend getting to the lake early if you want a spot.

Park rangers also want to remind visitors that most of the campsites are by reservation only, so it’s best to prepare for your visit in advance.