Landslide cleanup in Lompoc at Jalama Road and Hwy 1

If your drive takes you along Highway 1 outside of Lompoc, you may have encountered some delays as crews work to clean up a landslide in the area.

According to a site engineer with Caltrans, the area is delicate, requiring crews to take down the material in steps so that more damage isn't done. The engineer says more material comes down every rainy season.

Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers says slide activity all depends on where the slide is located.

“Typically, every location we respond to in regard to slide activity is different. This one kind of runs kind-of, sort-of in the middle in that this is an impact from the most recent storms that we’ve had on the Central Coast,” Shivers said.

South of Jalama Road, you could see delays of up to 15 minutes. This week's work wraps up Wednesday with additional work taking place from July 22 to July 29.