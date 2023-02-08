Landslide concerns close Ebb Tide Park access in Pismo Beach

Another area in Pismo Beach is closed off, this time due to landslide concerns.

The City of Pismo Beach on Wednesday announced the staircase leading to beach access for Ebb Tide Park was closed due to a landslide impacting the area.

City officials say the affected land is mostly on private property but the City does have a maintenance agreement for the area.

Public Works was working to contact the property owner. Crews are evaluating the area for more erosion and landslides before they can go down to figure out what next steps should be taking.

The City says they’re still in the early stages and it’s unknown the cost for repairs or whether it will be added to the City’s growing list of damages to public infrastructure from last month’s storms, which were estimated at around $17 million as of Jan. 24.

Two coastal benches in the area are also blocked off due to bluff erosion. People are asked to abide by the barricades in place.