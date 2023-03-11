Landslide covers portion of Los Altos Road in Atascadero

The City of Atascadero is assessing road damage as a result of Friday’s storm.

A landslide occurred Friday afternoon and is covering the 13800 block of Los Altos Road, which is about halfway between Hwy 41 and San Marcos Road.

The road is impassable to through traffic, but all residents have access to their properties.

According to a press release, it is an active slide and the city will reopen Los Altos Road to through traffic after damage is assessed, debris is removed and any road damage is repaired.

Advance road closure warning signs are in place at Hwy 41 and San Marcos Road intersections. Drivers should use the following for detours:

San Gabriel Road - Monita Road – Sierra Vista Road - San Marcos Road

Santa Lucia Road - Laurel Road - Cenegal Road - San Marcos Road

While there were reports of localized and seasonal flooding from Friday's storms, no widespread flooding has been reported.