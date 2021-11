A small landslide left a pile of rocks and dirt on the beach in Isla Vista on Friday morning, but no one was hurt.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the slide occurred at about 9 a.m. in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.

Firefighters searched the beach for anyone who may have been injured but no one was found and there were no reports of anyone missing.

Fire officials say inspectors found no damage to structures on the bluff above the beach.