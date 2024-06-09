Watch Now
Lane and ramp closures off Southbound 101 this week

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 09, 2024

For those living or traveling through San Luis Obispo, there will be a lane closure along Southbound 101.

This will allow crews to continue working on slide repairs ahead of Cal Poly's graduation ceremony.

There will be concrete barriers in the right (#2) lane between Grand Ave. and California Blvd.

Work will take place Monday and Tuesday between the times of 9 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This work will also lead to the closure of both the Grand Ave. off-ramp and California Blvd. off-ramp from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

