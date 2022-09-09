Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lane closed after pedestrian hit along Hwy 101 in Nipomo

MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png
KSBY
Northbound traffic slowed after a three-vehicle crash blocked Hwy 101 Friday afternoon. One southbound lane of the highway was closed after a separate crash.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png
Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 17:37:45-04

A vehicle hit a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon, officials say.

The crash was called in just after 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 north of the Hwy 166 East off ramp.

The right line of southbound Hwy 101 has been closed at Tefft St., Caltrans said in a tweet.

Traffic also slowed in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 in the area after a three vehicle crash temporarily blocked the highway at about 2:20 p.m.

CHP and CAL FIRE SLO both responded to the scene.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene. We'll bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png