Lane closed after pedestrian hit along Hwy 101 in Nipomo

A vehicle hit a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon, officials say.

The crash was called in just after 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 north of the Hwy 166 East off ramp.

The right line of southbound Hwy 101 has been closed at Tefft St., Caltrans said in a tweet.

⚠️RIGHT NOW⚠️ Southbound #Hwy101 at Tefft Street hard closure of #2 lane following traffic incident. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 9, 2022

Traffic also slowed in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 in the area after a three vehicle crash temporarily blocked the highway at about 2:20 p.m.

CHP and CAL FIRE SLO both responded to the scene.

