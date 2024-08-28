Watch Now
Lanes closed after semi rollover on Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

Early Wednesday morning CHP reported a semi-truck on its side blocking portions of US-101 Southbound.
Just before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday the CHP dashboard reported a rolled over semi truck in the south bound lanes of US-101 in Santa Maria just before the East Main Street off ramp.

The semi landed on its side in lane #3 (the slow lane) and spilled its contents onto the roadside. Injuries are unknown at this time although an ambulance was called to the scene.

This has prompted a hard closure of the #3 lane and a partial closure of the #2 lane through the incidents vicinity. Traffic is still able to move through the region at a much slower pace. Here is a look at the backed up traffic as of 7:20 a.m.

Traffic getting around an overturned semi at 7:20 a.m.

The closure does not have an estimated opening time at this point.

At 6:44 a.m. the alert was upgraded to a SIG ALERT by CHP.

