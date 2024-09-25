Lane closure in effect for paving project on US 101 northbound near Gaviota

A lane closure will be taking effect on US 101 northbound near Gaviota for a paving project until late October.

A one-mile segment of the highway will be reduced to one lane, from the Gaviota rest area off the highway northbound to one-half mile mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

Caltrans crews will be continuing a paving operation, meaning the closure will be in place until late next month.

The rest area will also be closing overnight Monday through Friday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project will replace the concrete barrier, as well as work on other mechanical and sidewalk repairs.

Caltrans plans to repave roughly six miles of the highway overall.