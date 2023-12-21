Watch Now
Lane closure on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito could slow your commute

KSBY
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 16:32:45-05

Drivers traveling along the south coast of Santa Barbara County should expect delays due to a lane closure along Highway 101 in Montecito.

The northbound #2 lane of Highway 101 at the Olive Mill Rd. overcrossing is closed because of pavement damage.

According to Caltrans, crews have been working to make repairs but the wet weather is preventing the new asphalt from adhering to the roadway.

Reopening of the lane is subject to weather conditions but the closure is expected to last until Friday evening. It has been closed since Wednesday.

Both northbound lanes of the highway at Olive Mill were closed briefly Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall, but the #1 lane has since reopened.

