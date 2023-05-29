Lane closure on southbound Highway 101

An emergency scour repair project will result in the closure of the number one left lane on southbound Highway 101 to just south of the Gaviota Tunnel beginning Tuesday, May 30.

This lane reduction will extend for approximately two miles beginning just north of the Highway 101/ Highway 1 Interchange.

This closure will allow crews to set temporary K-rail and install other traffic control devices to allow for work in the median to construct a temporary lane. This work is expected to take three to five weeks.

By this summer, traffic will shift into this temporary lane for approximately six months to allow for work on the pile wall on the slope adjacent to the highway.

This emergency project will repair scour damage caused by the storms in January.

Electronic message boards will advise travelers of the lane closure and eventual traffic shift.

This project is expected to be complete this fall.