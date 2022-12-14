Watch Now
Lane closures in Goleta and the Los Olivos area to begin this week

The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on Highways 101, 154, and State Route 217 in the Goleta and Los Olivos area for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning on Friday, Dec. 16.
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 14, 2022
This will occur in the following locations:

  • Highway 101
    Near the Hwy. 101/State Route 217 Junction.
  • Highway 154
    Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge.
  • Highway 217
  • Near the entrance to Goleta Beach.

All phases of this roadwork are scheduled to be completed by February 2023 according to Caltrans.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans district 5 public affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the district 5 website.

