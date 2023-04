Caltrans says vegetation control work will continue along southbound Highway 101 just north of San Luis Obispo throughout the week.

The work will take place on the Cuesta Grade between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

One lane of traffic will be closed.

On Monday, the work caused a traffic backup all the way to Atascadero.

Work on the northbound side of the Cuesta Grade took place last week.