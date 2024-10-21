Lane on northbound Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo to close due to maintenance

Debris removal and maintenance work is forcing a closure on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo this week.

Caltrans says the left lane on northbound Highway 101 between Monterey Street and Reservoir Canyon Road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, officials say the left lane between Reservoir Canyon Road and Stagecoach Road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to continue the work.

Message signs will be posted in those areas to alert travelers, according to Caltrans.