Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lane on northbound Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo to close due to maintenance

HWY 101.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
HWY 101.png
Posted

Debris removal and maintenance work is forcing a closure on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo this week.

Caltrans says the left lane on northbound Highway 101 between Monterey Street and Reservoir Canyon Road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, officials say the left lane between Reservoir Canyon Road and Stagecoach Road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to continue the work.

Message signs will be posted in those areas to alert travelers, according to Caltrans.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg