UPDATE: Hwy 1 reopens near Vandenberg SFB following crash

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of the highway reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic was backing up near Vandenberg Space Force Base due to a rollover crash Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:38 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 1 near Firefighter Road.

The northbound lanes were being closed down around 2 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports two females were in the car. Their injuries were described as minor and moderate and extensive extrication was reportedly required for one of the victims.

Northbound traffic along the highway was backed up to the base’s main gate was of 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

