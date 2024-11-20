Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 southbound in Santa Maria

A SIG Alert was issued to a portion of Highway 101 near Donovan Road in Santa Maria Tuesday night.

First responders were called to the scene along the southbound lanes at around 9 p.m.

According to initial reports to the California Highway Patrol, vehicles were stopped on the road to assist with a reported collision, although exact details were not immediately available.

CHP reports stated that nearby, a vehicle had crashed into a tree and an additional car was just off the roadway.

Multiple lanes were closed at around 9 p.m. but back open by 10 p.m., according to CHP.

There's still no word on the extent of any injuries.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.