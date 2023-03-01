Lanes reopen after tree falls across Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 are back open in Santa Barbara after a tree fell, blocking the roadway.

The incident happened Wednesday morning just south of La Cumbra Road. By 10 a.m., only one northbound lane was open. All lanes were cleared by 1:18 p.m.

It did not appear the tree caused any major damage to vehicles.

Pictures posted by the Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol showed vehicles backed up behind the downed tree and firefighters along with other crews on scene working to remove the debris.