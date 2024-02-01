Large police presence, road closure in Arroyo Grande

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene along Courtland Street in Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon.

Officers at the scene are not sharing any details about the operation, but neighbors in the area say they received a Reverse 911 call alerting them to shelter in place.

Courtland Street is closed between Grand Avenue and Brighton Avenue.

According to PulsePoint, the incident began shortly after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

