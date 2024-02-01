Watch Now
Large police presence, road closure in Arroyo Grande

There was a large police presence at a senior living facility on Courtland St. in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 31, 2024
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene along Courtland Street in Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon.

Officers at the scene are not sharing any details about the operation, but neighbors in the area say they received a Reverse 911 call alerting them to shelter in place.

Courtland Street is closed between Grand Avenue and Brighton Avenue.

According to PulsePoint, the incident began shortly after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

