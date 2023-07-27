Large red object hovered over Vandenberg in 2003, former Navy pilot testifies

A former Navy pilot testified before lawmakers Wednesday about an alleged incident involving unidentified anomalous phenomena -- commonly called UFOs -- along the Central Coast.

"In the 2003 time frame, a large group of Boeing contractors were operating near one of the launch facilities at Vandenberg Air Force Base when they observed a very large, 100-yard, sided, red square approach the base from the ocean and hover at low altitude over one of the launch facilities," described Ryan Graves. "This object remained for about 45 seconds or so before darting off over the mountains."

Graves was one of three military veterans who testified before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, claiming that sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) are a national security problem.

UFO hearing: Whistleblower claims US has recovered 'non-human' remains

Graves and David Fravor, a former Navy commander, said these sightings are underreported by pilots because of the stigma associated with them.

David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, claimed he has knowledge of a multi-decade UAP retrieval program that includes what he called non-human "biologics."

No government officials testified at Wednesday's hearing; however, a Pentagon official previously told a Senate subcommittee that the government is tracking 650 potential UAP cases.

KSBY News reached out to Vandenberg Space Force Base regarding Graves' testimony, but officials had no comment.

The name of the base was changed from Vandenberg Air Force Base to Vandenberg Space Force Base in 2021.