The creek crossing at the Oceano Dunes was closed once again Wednesday.

Officials said in a social media post the closure was due to high tide and large surf causing hazardous conditions for the crossing.

It’s been closed off and on over the past few days due to weather.

State Parks says creek crossing won’t be permitted if the Arroyo Grande Creek makes connection with the ocean and water depth reaches at least a foot.

Vehicles can become stuck in the creek if the water level is too high.