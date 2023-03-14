Large tree blocks road, train tracks in Grover Beach

A large eucalyptus tree located along the railroad tracks in Grover Beach fell across South 4th Street on Tuesday, completely blocking the road.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m.

The tree partially crashed into a business and an apartment building, breaking a water line and knocking down an overhang.

KSBY

A resident who lives upstairs says his car was parked just inches away from where the tree fell and managed to escape damage. The neighboring landscape business sustained minor damage.

At the same time, another tree fell toward the train tracks and landed on top of some rail cars that were parked along the tracks.

KSBY

South 4th Street was closed between Farroll Rd. and Highland Way while crews worked to remove the trees.

The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.