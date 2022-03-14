Large turnout at Santa Margarita Spartan race

Thousands of people were in attendance at a Spartan Race held in Santa Margarita Ranch on Sunday, Mar. 13.

A variety of races were available for people to compete in such as the 50K, a half marathon, and a 10K.

Kid races were also available at the event.

Racers traveled from all over the nation and other countries the state to attend the Spartan Race.

Deanthony Tunstall drove from Orange County to participate in his sixth Spartan race.

“Actually, today was my first super elite, and I realized those guys are called elites for a reason, those are the best of the best,” said Tunstall. “It was good it was pretty fun it was a good experience running next to those guys.”

Top athletes met up at Santa Margarita to push their strength to the limit.

The Santa Margarita Hills are deceptively steep and long posing a challenge for the racers.

“Oh I loved it, you got the landscape, you got the hills, one of my favorites was the squirrels popping up out of the ground while you are running next to you, it was beautiful, you got the goats to run past, the cows it was nice it was a beautiful vineyard I can’t wait to do this one again,“ said Tunstall.

Finishers received prizes including a Super Finisher medal, free beer and energy drinks, super finisher t-shirts and bragging rights.

Ancient Peak Winery was among the event promoters and asked attendees to post and tag their best photos on social media.

