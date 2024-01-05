Large waves turn deadly: Georgia tourist dies after being hit by waves in Pismo Beach

A Georgia tourist died after being knocked down by the waves in Pismo Beach Saturday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. in the beach access area near the Sea Crest Hotel on Price Street.

Tony Cipolla, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, told KSBY that 39-year-old Brindha Shunmuganathan and her family were staying at a nearby hotel and decided to look at the ocean and take pictures of the waves.

That was when a large wave knocked Shunmuganathan and her two children down.

Cipolla said the family was able to rescue the two children but the woman was hit by the waves repeatedly and got stuck on a bed of rocks.

Shunmuganathan was later pulled from the water by bystanders. Both bystanders and first responders did CPR but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the cause of death is pending an autopsy.