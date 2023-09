Food vendors, margarita booths, craft beer sellers, and live music filled the Madonna Meadows on Saturday for the Tequila & Taco Music Festival.

Attendees got to enjoy some tequila sampling while savoring some tacos from local vendors.

The one-day festival also featured live music from Upstream, Sambada, and The Bomb.

Organizers say this is the largest traveling tequila and taco music festival in the state.