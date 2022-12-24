Last day to meet Santa at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

Saturday is the last day to meet Santa at his house in Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo.

Children lined up to recite their holiday wish list and pose for photos with Santa out on his front lawn. Photos with Santa range in price from $8 to $19.

Some parents said this is a perfect activity to do in light of the holidays.

"Mac is two and a half years old. My husband and I brought him down because we figure it is a perfect morning thing to do on Christmas Eve, just to be in the holiday spirit," said Hayley.

Santa House closes at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Click here for more information on holiday happenings in Downtown SLO.

