Last oil piers at Haskell's Beach in Goleta removed

City of Goleta
Haskell’s Beach oil pier removal
Posted at 8:38 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 23:38:55-05

Goleta city officials say the last two oil piers and caisson structures at Haskell’s Beach have been removed.

The decommissioning project marks the end of oil production in the Ellwood Oil Field.

Oil production at the filed began in the late 1920s and last until the 1990s.

“This is a significant accomplishment. Indeed, old oil and gas infrastructure, piers, and wells are leaving our coastal waters for good,” said Mayor Paula Perotte in a statement.

The State Lands Commission is working to decommission several other offshore oil and gas production facilities in the Santa Barbara Channel.

