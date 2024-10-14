Late-night fire damages Buellton restaurant

A late-night fire damaged a Buellton restaurant.

Fire crews responded to reports of the fire at Fire & Vice on the 200 block of Highway 246 at around 11:38 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was knocked down at about 1:16 a.m. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the building was heavily damaged but there was no damage to any other nearby businesses.

Santa Barbara County Fire

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene overnight for cleanup. The building was taped off by Monday afternoon.

The restaurant owner told KSBY the business has been open since May 31 of this year and that the fire is impacting 18 employees, adding that it's unknown what the future plans for the Buellton location will be.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

