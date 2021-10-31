Late-night shooting in Santa Maria injures two

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that apparently injured at least two people.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Boone Street.

Officers reportedly located a crime scene near the 200 block of West Orange, and a short time later, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say it's unknown at this time whether the shooting is gang-related.

It's the third reported shooting in Santa Maria in the past three nights. Police are also investigating two shootings that occurred late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The first reportedly happened at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Curryer. Two men were injured.

Police say another shooting occurred about three hours later in the 1400 block of North Thornburg. No victims were located.

Anyone with information about these shootings is encouraged to call the Santa Maria PD Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.