Latino Health Coalition Fair offered a wide range of services including free COVID-19 shots

The Estero Bay Latino Outreach Program of Los Osos Cares co-sponsored a free community health fair at the Iglesia Linaje Escogido de Morro Bay Church.

Participants had access to blood pressure checks, heart monitoring, diabetes checks, mental health care, free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations and vouchers for free mammograms.

Over twenty providers, including Legal Foundations, the SLO County Food Bank, and mental health organizations attended the event to provide information on available assistance programs.

The health fair was free and open to any member of the Estero Bay community.

Dignity Health of San Luis Obispo, Community Health Centers, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and Los Osos Cares sponsored this event.

Free COVID-19 shots and flu vaccines are available in San Luis Obispo County over the next couple of weeks.

There is another one in Grover Beach on Wed. Oct. 26, 2022 from 3 PM to 6:30 PM at the Grover Beach Public Health Clinic.

On Friday Oct. 28, 2022, there is a pop-up in Paso Robles from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Oak Park Resident Center.

Clinics are planned out through Nov. 16, 2022.

For a full list of locations, click here.