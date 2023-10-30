Latino Outreach Council hosts Día De Los Muertos celebration at Mission Plaza

Every year, Día De Los Muertos is celebrated on November 2nd. It's a Mexican tradition that cherishes those who have passed on by remembering them.

The Latino Outreach Council brought back a free celebration to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

This is the first time back since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event included altars, a costume contest and performances by a mariachi band and a group of aztec dancers.

“For me, I think it's important part for us to keep everything to true to our tradition and also be respectful of the tradition,” said Claudia Cabrera Olsen, an Event Collaborator. “I grew up celebrating Día de los Muertos, so that's a goal, and I'm so lucky that our business owners, Latino Outreach Council and everyone involved here is giving us opportunity to work with.”

Folklorico dancers from Pioneer Valley School in Santa Maria performed and there was also a live DJ that was provided by Nexus Dance Studios.