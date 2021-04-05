Latinx poet chosen as Santa Barbara's next poet laureate

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture today announced that Emma Trelles will serve as the next Poet Laureate for the City of Santa Barbara.

Trelles is the daughter of Cuban immigrants. Her book, "Tropicalia," is the first book written by a Latinx poet living and writing in the US to win the Andres Montoya Poetry Prize. Much of her work has been widely published. Trelles is currently writing her third collection of poems, "Courage and the Clock."

“Throughout my work curating, teaching, and writing poetry, I’ve also been committed to how my role as a poet can bring people together,” said Trelles.

Trelles currently teaches at Santa Barbara City College and since 2014 has curated the Mission Poetry Series, featuring Latinx and diverse poets from Santa Barbara and as far away as Central America.

Trelles will begin his two-year term as the City of Santa Barbara's Poet Laureate starting Tuesday, April 13.