'Law Day' comes to downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening

KSBY
Posted at 12:01 PM, May 04, 2023
The San Luis Obispo County 'Community Law Day' comes to downtown SLO on Thursday, May 4.

The event, hosted at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court from 5 to 7 p.m., is open to the public and free to attend. All ages are welcome.

Law Day will feature a handful of activities and demonstrations:

  • Presentations by judges will provide information on criminal, civil, family law and mental-health treatment court.
  • Ask-a-Lawyer, where local attorneys will answer general legal questions.
  • Mock Trial, a demonstration by the Morro Bay High School mock trial team.
  • Presentations on duties and roles within the county by a grand jury.
  • Legal information and materials provided by local legal services offices.

"Law Day is observed to celebrate the role of law in our society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession," District Attorney Dan Dow said on the DA's website.

Officials ask visitors to enter the building through the entrance located at 1050 Monterey St.

