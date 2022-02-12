Law enforcement activity closes portion of Hwy 41

Highway 41 West is closed between Toro Creek Rd. and Old Morro Rd. because of law enforcement activity.

Authorities were called to the area of Highway 41 and Toro Creek Rd. shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Multiple agencies were responding to the incident, including San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, and Atascadero Police Department.

Authorities would not immediately confirm any details about the nature of the call.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.