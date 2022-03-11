Law enforcement responds to reports of shooting along Hwy 101 in Atascadero

The California Highway Patrol is responding to reports of a shooting in Atascadero.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 4:30 p.m. along Highway 101 at the southbound Santa Barbara Road off-ramp.

The off-ramp is currently shut down for the investigation.

Officers say they are looking for a white BMW four-door sedan with pink detail on the gas tank door and tinted windows.

It was reportedly last seen headed eastbound on Santa Barbara Road from Highway 101.

Investigators say at least one bullet struck the victim's car but the victim was not injured.

The Atascadero Police Department is assisting in the search for the suspect vehicle and the CHP is also utilizing its helicopter in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.