SLOPD: Man in custody, lockdown lifted at San Luis Obispo High

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) - The lockdown at San Luis Obispo High School has been lifted. Police say a wanted subject in the area was taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: The search for a wanted man prompted a lockdown at San Luis Obispo High School Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo police shortly before 12:30 p.m. said the lockdown was issued at 12:08 p.m. as a precautionary measure as officers were on scene along San Luis Drive looking for the man in an area near the school. They said there was no immediate threat to the campus.

No other information was available. Police expected to release additional information later in the afternoon.

