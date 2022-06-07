Law enforcement to carry "Flame of Hope" along Monterey St. in SLO

Law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes will gather in San Luis Obispo Tuesday evening to carry a torch from the Veterans Hall to the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.

Runners will gather at about 5 p.m. to carry the "Flame of Hope" down Monterey St.

The ceremony honors local Special Olympics Athletes.

The Torch Run began in 1981 and now doubles as a fundraiser to raise money for Special Olympics Programs.

Founder of the program Richard LaMunyon said, "Through the [Law Enforcement Torch Run] and Special Olympics partnership we are lighting the way for acceptance and inclusion."