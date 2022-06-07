Watch
Law enforcement to carry "Flame of Hope" along Monterey St. in SLO

The run shows support for Special Olympics of Southern California
Law enforcement gathered to run the torch along Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo to support Special Olympics of Southern California on Nov. 1, 2021.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes will gather in San Luis Obispo Tuesday evening to carry a torch from the Veterans Hall to the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.

Runners will gather at about 5 p.m. to carry the "Flame of Hope" down Monterey St.

The ceremony honors local Special Olympics Athletes.

The Torch Run began in 1981 and now doubles as a fundraiser to raise money for Special Olympics Programs.

Founder of the program Richard LaMunyon said, "Through the [Law Enforcement Torch Run] and Special Olympics partnership we are lighting the way for acceptance and inclusion."

