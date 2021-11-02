Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics comes to San Luis Obispo

The Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run put on by the Special Olympics of Southern California was on Monday.

The torch run was first created in 1981 as way for officers to get involved with local communities and raise money for local Special Olympics chapters.

The Special Olympics of Southern California is aiming to raise $130,000 through this event.

So far more than half of that money has been raised.

The top fundraiser in the Southern California region is Sergeant Aaron Schafer of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

"We want these athletes to be able to compete and this is the funding that provides it and then we get to go out and put medals around their necks and see these huge smiles," Schafer said. "We hear stories all the time where they have never seen their kids smile before that big after they compete in Special Olympics and that provides them the joy to keep coming back."

In 2018 the relays in the Southern California region raised more than $1.5 million with participants from two-hundred law enforcement agencies.