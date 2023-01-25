Lawmakers secured $10 million federal funding for Western Monarch conservation

Lawmakers more than doubled annual federal funding for Western Monarch conservation and research.

This was secured in the federal funding packaged passed at the end of December, in partnership with House Representatives, Salud Carbjal and Jimmy Panetta.

"I’m pleased we were able to secure this important increase in federal resources for preserving and growing the monarch populations in our region and across the western United States,” Rep. Carbajal said. “I will continue working with Congressman Panetta and our local stakeholders to see these resources implemented to help our region, and build on this success with additional resources for the coming years.”

The $10 million in federal funds is a $6 million increase over what was approved for the prior fiscal year.

Funding includes $3 million to support the Monarch and Pollinator Highway Program, which was created as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021., according to state officials.

“This funding for the newly created Monarch and Pollinator Highway Program is critical to empowering state and local governments to restore the habitats of these essential pollinators,” Rep. Panetta said.

It is estimated that monarch butterfly populations have decreased by 95% since the 1980s, according to the press release from Rep. Carbajal’s office. Western monarch populations rebounded from 2,000 butterflies in 2020 to more than 247,000 in 2021.

