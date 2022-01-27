Lawsuit challenges new dust control measures at Oceano Dunes

Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed a lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission for allowing State Parks to implement additional dust control measures at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

The lawsuit claims that the Coastal Commission overstepped its authority by issuing a coastal development permit to State Parks, because the rule (Rule 1001) cited by the commission in its decision is no longer enforced by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District. It also claims the County of San Luis Obispo is required to consent to a permit, which did not happen.

It's at least the fifth lawsuit filed by Friends of Oceano Dunes against the Coastal Commission since April 2021, after the commission's decision to phase out vehicle access at the Oceano Dunes.

"Friends will continue to pursue all legal remedies to protect beach driving, camping and OHV recreation at Oceano Dunes SVRA the way it has been occurring for the last 100 years," the nonprofit group said in a press release issued last week.