Le Roy Park in Guadalupe reopens after renovation project

The City of Guadalupe hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday June 12, 2022 to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Le Roy Park and community center renovation.

Among those in attendance were Mayor Ariston Julian, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Joan Hartman and Steve Lavagnino.

In 2018, the City of Guadalupe received a $4.5 million grant from the state’s Housing and Community Development department.

$4.1 million was used to renovate the Le Roy Park and community center.

After more than a dozen community meetings, a design was selected.

Another $900,000 award in 2020 secured the renovation of the community center.

However, construction costs increased, and more funding was needed, so the organization Los Amigos de Guadalupe stepped in.

The group got funding from Statewide Park and raised $500,000.

In this renovated phase, parkgoers will see new playground equipment, barbecue areas and landscape areas.

The remaining phases will be funded with a $1.7 million grant secured by Senator Dianne Feinstein and Congressman Salud Carbajal.