Lei Lani, our Pet of the Week, is the perfect mix of cuddles and energy

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society.

This week is Lei Lani's turn, she is a sweet nearly seven year old cat looking for her forever home.

Most days you can find her curled up underneath a bed purring away, but she isn’t always calm. She is known for zoomies in the afternoon.

She has been at the shelter for a few months and is fee sponsored in hopes that she can find a home soon. She will be available at 11 a.m. Friday at the Woods Humane Society cattery in Atascadero.

