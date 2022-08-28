Let's Make a Difference held its 4th Annual Overdose Awareness event

A local organization is looking to make a difference when it comes to raising awareness about overdoses.

The group called Let's Make a Difference, hosted its 4th Annual Overdose Awareness event in Santa Maria.

The event focuses on spreading awareness about overdoses and substance abuse.

There were mental health resources, drug and alcohol prevention resources and medical care on site.

Danielle Murrillo is the president of Let's Make a Difference, and she said she started the organization after she lost her son four years ago to an overdose.

“I just want to make sure people know it's not a life of shame, their lives still mattered and there's a reason why they had to live the life that they lived,” said Murillo. “We need to share their stories and we need to make sure that we wend the stigma and the shame and talk about it so that we can start helping other people in the future."

Funds raised at the event will go toward Let's Make a Difference and its sponsorships.