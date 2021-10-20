Watch
LGBTQ+ student forum at Paso Robles High School after vandalism

Posted at 2:32 AM, Oct 20, 2021
In response to the vandalism of a Paso Robles High School teacher's pride flag, a student-led forum was scheduled Wednesday to discuss LGBTQ+ issues at school.

Last month, a viral video on TikTok depicted PRHS students defecating on a pride flag taken from a teacher's classroom, and the recent administrative decisions to not allow full-size flags nor American flags that have been altered.

At the forum, students will share their personal stories regarding pride, the presentation of LGBTQ+ student issues, and a Q&A.

The event intends to create a conversation space for LGBTQ+ struggles and how to create a more inclusive environment at school.

The forum will take place in the Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Center from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 20th.

Students, teachers, families, and the community are invited to attend.

