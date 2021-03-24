Library, parks dept. partner for outdoor reading experience in San Luis Obispo

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries is partnering with San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation to create an "outdoor interactive reading adventure."

"Tale Trails" are described as page-by-page stories that will be displayed along paths in three San Luis Obispo city parks during the months of April, May, and June.

"The Tale Trails give families a chance to have a different experience reading together outside, while they go through a San Luis Obispo city park. This is a truly fun way to read together," said Margaret Kensinger-Klopfer, the library's Youth Services Coordinator.

April's selection at Meadow Park is "Something Wonderful," a rainforest ecology story by local author Matt Ritter and local illustrator Nayl Gonzalez.

May's selection, "The Three Billy Goats Buenos," will be displayed at De Vaul Park.

"Bea's Bees" will be featured at Islay Park in June.

Tale Trail readers can share a photo on social media and tag @sloparksandrec for a chance to win the featured books.

The books are also available in print and digital formats at the library.