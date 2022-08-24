Library visitors can see lion photo exhibit during September

Photos of rare white lions are coming to Paso Robles City Library in September, staff announced.

Photographer Cheryl Strahl captured images of rare lions while on a safari in southern Africa in July 2019. Her photographs will be up at the library during the month in an exhibit titled "The White Lions & Other Cats of Southern Africa."

Strahl was told that only three known white lions exist in the wild, and Strahl saw two of them, library staff said in a release.

The exhibit will also include photographs of other wild cats seen in South Africa and Botswana.

The library is located at 1000 Spring St. in Paso Robles.