Life Hope Centers first mobile health clinic to open backup in years

Although the mobile health clinic started in 2016, the pandemic forced the center to put the brakes on the program.

Which meant some people waited years to get a new prescription or a pair of glasses.

On Sunday about 50 people received free vision care assistance at the Templeton Hills Church Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

"This one is specifically focused on vision care, but we have a dental clinic coming up as well," Pastor Zac Page, Templeton Hills Church.

Life Hope Center hosts a mobile clinic twice a year, with funding from the Templeton Hills Church.

"Life Hope Center is something that is available to a lot of different churches and travels around to a lot of different churches with the equipment and each local church helps staff each clinic,” Leah Page, Hope Clinic Coordinator.

Without the program, people like Sherry Eastman, a Paso Robles resident, either go without care or have to pay at least a couple of hundred dollars for a checkup and corrective lenses.

“I don’t have a local eye doctor and my insurance doesn’t cover that so I come here because I know I can get it and it’s going to help me in the long run,” Eastman said.

Eastman is a single grandma raising a 16-year-old and says this is an invaluable resource.

"This helps me a lot because financially I can’t afford to pay what it would cost me to get a new pair of glasses and I knew I needed a new pair," Eastman said.

She says what she loves most is the safe space it provides her.

“It makes it a nice atmosphere to be able to come to this place knowing that I’m not judged for finances and everyone is so welcoming here," Eastman said.

Eastman says this is her third clinic.

“I will be back, and I will spread the word because I know a lot of people who are needing dental work,” Eastman said.

The dental clinic will be on Oct. 8, you can register for it by calling Templeton Hills Church.