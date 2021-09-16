Lifeguard shortage prompts changes to SLO Swim Center schedule

A lifeguard shortage has prompted the SLO Swim Center to adjust its fall schedule, according to city officials.

The new fall schedule will be in effect from Monday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 31.

Family recreational swim hours will only be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m., lap swim hours will be limited on most days, open therapy pool hours will be suspended Mondays and Wednesdays, and aqua aerobics classes will be suspended on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

City officials say all other programs and hours will remain the same.

"We want to offer as many programs to the community as we can, but like other industries across the nation, we have to limit some of our programs and services until we can hire more staff," Aquatics Recreation Coordinator Shawn Tucker said in a press release. "We hope to add programming hours and classes starting in November as lifeguards are hired and trained."

To apply for a lifeguard position at the SLO Swim Center, click here.

City officials say programming hours and classes will be reinstated as new lifeguards are brought onboard.

For updates, visit the SLO Swim Center website.